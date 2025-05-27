Outgoing head of Vermont's Progressive Party on leading the state's third party

The U.S. famously has a two party political system — Republicans and Democrats. Vermont does things a little differently — here, we have Republicans, Democrats, and Progressives.

The Vermont Progressive Party is about to undergo a period of transition. Its executive director of nearly a decade, Josh Wronski, will step down at the beginning of July. He joins Vermont Edition to reflect on his years leading the party, and where he hopes it goes in the future.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

