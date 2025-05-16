Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

WATCH: Vermont Edition's annual spring gardening show with Charlie Nardozzi

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionJon Ehrens
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT

Time to get the shovels out and fire up the hose for Vermont Edition's annual spring gardening show! Charlie Nardozzi – gardening consultant extraordinaire, speaker, and host of All Things Gardening— joined Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak in front of a live audience from Vermont Public's Stetson Studio to answer questions on moldy soil, berry bushes, new flower varieties and more.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism.
