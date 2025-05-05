Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Urban and rural Vermont communities face a primary care shortage

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published May 5, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT
Nearly a third of Americans don't have access to a primary care provider and that number is growing.

Many of Vermont's federally qualified health centers are facing dire financial straits. Some could face insolvency if Congress cuts Medicaid funding as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the federal budget. Nearly a third of Americans don’t have access to a primary care provider and that number is growing.

On Monday, CEO of Community Health Centers Jeff McKee joined Vermont Edition. He spoke about the challenges of recruiting and retaining primary care providers, the impact of potential cuts to Medicaid, and his organization's mission to serve the community— which includes the homeless and new Americans.

The Community Health Centers run nine federally qualified health centers, or FQHCs, in Chittenden and southern Grand Isle counties. McKee says he's optimistic that state lawmakers will increase funding for health centers in the upcoming state budget, but are currently operating on a $2.4 million deficit.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 5, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsHealth Care
