Arrests of two university students sparks debate over ICE detainments in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:33 PM EDT

Vermont is at the epicenter of two high-profile arrests by federal immigration officers. Both involve pro-Palestinian university students, Mohsen Mahdawi of White River Junction, and Tufts graduate student Rümeysa Öztürk.

Our reporters covering these detentions, Sabine Poux and Lexi Krupp share the latest updates. The cases shine a light on changing federal immigration practices and Vermont's role in them. We also hear from immigration attorney Brett Stokes and state senator Becca White. who represents Mahdawi's district and was present when he was detained.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
