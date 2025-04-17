Arrests of two university students sparks debate over ICE detainments in Vermont

Vermont is at the epicenter of two high-profile arrests by federal immigration officers. Both involve pro-Palestinian university students, Mohsen Mahdawi of White River Junction, and Tufts graduate student Rümeysa Öztürk.

Our reporters covering these detentions, Sabine Poux and Lexi Krupp share the latest updates. The cases shine a light on changing federal immigration practices and Vermont's role in them. We also hear from immigration attorney Brett Stokes and state senator Becca White. who represents Mahdawi's district and was present when he was detained.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.