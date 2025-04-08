Bike commuters face an uphill battle in Vermont

For some Vermonters, biking is simply a fun form of recreation or exercise. But for others, it’s how they get to work or school.

Bike advocates across the region are trying to make commuting by bike more accessible and safe for Vermonters. During a conversation on Vermont Edition, Jonathon Weber of Local Motion, Hanif Nazerli of the Capital City Corridor bike share project, and Darren Ohl of the Vermont Bicycle Shop in Barre discussed road safety, bike infrastructure development, and access to good bikes and gear.



Safety infrastructure

About five percent of Burlingtonians use a bike to get to work. That number has doubled since 2010. Jonathon Weber attributes this to the success of Burlington's efforts to build out its bike infrastructure.

"Burlington, of the places in Vermont, is probably the closest to a good connected bike network, and I will say that is showing up in the number of people that ride in Burlington," he said.

But the city needs to continue to expand its network of bike lanes to get more people commuting by bike. "There's a big difference between a completed network and a network that's even 90% completed," Weber said. "If there's one intersection along the way that makes them feel like they're putting their life at risk, they're unlikely to give it a try."



Easy access bikes

To develop better bike infrastructure, it's necessary to have a community of people pushing for it. And to grow that community, you need butts on seats.

Hanif Nazerli hopes to create a community bike share program in Vermont's capital city, where visitors and residents could grab a bike downtown or at the Montpelier Transit Center and use it for short trips of a few miles.

Instead of a private company coming in to run it, the program would be community-led.

So far, Nazerli hasn't been able to secure grant funding for a small-scale pilot program, but he hasn't lost faith. If anything, his vision is growing — a regional bike share program might be more economically feasible than one that's confined to Montpelier.

"We're thinking Barre. We're thinking Berlin, where there's a new town development, and Waterbury," he said.



Good gear

"The best safety gear is the gear you are happy in and it's easy for you to use and maintain," said Darren Ohl, who runs The Vermont Bike Shop in Barre.

A reflective vest, rechargeable bike light and, of course, a helmet are all important investments for a bike commuter.

To handle the cold, Ohl recommended pogie mitts that slide over your handlebars. Add to that a good pair of gloves or mittens, and your hands should be toasty.

"There are ways you can stay very warm on a bicycle," Ohl said. "You don't have to rely on complicated things."

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

