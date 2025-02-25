UVM's chief of child psychiatry discusses youth mental health and antidepressants

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling for a study on the effects of antidepressants and antipsychotics on children. He established the Make America Healthy Again commission to examine childhood chronic diseases, including mental health disorders. This comes as new U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues that antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), are overprescribed to children.

Dr. Steven Schlozman, chief of child psychiatry at the University of Vermont Medical Center, explains how these medications work, and how they are prescribed, and answered listener questions.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

