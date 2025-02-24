Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont's Treasurer, Senate minority leader and a fired USDA employee on Trump's economic agenda

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published February 24, 2025 at 2:25 PM EST

Thousands of federal government employees have been fired during the first month of President Donald Trump’s administration. The layoffs affect every corner of our region and country. More than 80 percent of the federal workforce lives outside the Washington D.C. area. Federal agencies were also subject to a funding freeze that despite being temporarily blocked, caused confusion throughout the public sector. Plus, the Trump-endorsed House Budget Bill up for a vote next week proposes huge cuts to Medicaid. How will all of these changes taking place affect Vermont?

Vermont's Treasurer Mike Pieciak shares more information about his task force on the federal transition. Vermont Senate minority leader, Republican Sen. Scott Beck, gives his thoughts about the Trump administration thus far. Former federal employee Richard Amore was hired in October as the Community and Economic Development Representative for the USDA in Vermont and New Hampshire, but lost his job last week. He'll tell us about his experiences and what he thinks his firing portends for the state.

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

