Investigating homeless Vermonters' deaths

Vermont, like most states, doesn't track the deaths of homeless residents. An investigation by Vermont Public and Seven Days finds that at least 82 people have died in the state in the past four years while unhoused. Derek Brouwer of Seven Days, whose work focuses on law enforcement and the courts, and Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public’s senior reporter on public safety, provided a behind-the-scenes look at their reporting.

Resources mentioned on today's show include a warming shelter at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington and an overnight shelter at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier. Those looking for help or ways to volunteer can find information on Vermont 211’s website, or by calling 2-1-1.

