Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How Vermont takes on invasive species'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Josh CraneDaniela Fierro
Published November 12, 2024 at 1:36 PM EST
A person with an outstretched hand points out a pea plant called "Jessup's Milkvetch"
Josh Crane
/
Vermont Public
Grace and many botanists before her have been monitoring Jesup's Milkvetch at this site since the 1800s.

Vermont has numerous invasive species, including zebra mussels, Japanese knotweed, false indigo, and golden clams. Invasive species are plants, insects, or other organisms introduced—intentionally or accidentally — from other places. A recent episode of Brave Little State centers on a listener's question about which invasive species has done the most damage in our region. The episode also features Noah Hoffman, invasive species coordinator for Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, who explains the prevention measures the state takes.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsInvasives
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Josh Crane
Josh Crane is part of Vermont Public's Engagement Journalism team. He's the senior producer and managing editor for Brave Little State, a podcast based on questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by the audience, and runs Vermont Public's Sonic ID project.
See stories by Josh Crane
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro