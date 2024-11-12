How Vermont takes on invasive species'

Vermont has numerous invasive species, including zebra mussels, Japanese knotweed, false indigo, and golden clams. Invasive species are plants, insects, or other organisms introduced—intentionally or accidentally — from other places. A recent episode of Brave Little State centers on a listener's question about which invasive species has done the most damage in our region. The episode also features Noah Hoffman, invasive species coordinator for Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, who explains the prevention measures the state takes.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

