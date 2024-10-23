Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont general election debate: U.S. Senate candidates Bernie Sanders and Gerald Malloy

Published October 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and Republican nominee Gerald Malloy are expected to meet in a debate hosted by Vermont Public and VTDigger at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press and Malloy campaign / Courtesy
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and Republican nominee Gerald Malloy are expected to participate in a debate hosted by Vermont Public and VTDigger at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Vermont Public's general election debate series concludes tonight with the candidates for U.S. Senate, incumbent independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican challenger Gerald Malloy.

The debate is presented in partnership with VTDigger.

Listen live at 7 p.m. on Vermont Public's main radio station, stream the audio live on this page, or watch on the Vermont Public television channel or on YouTube. This post will be updated with a full audio recording, video and transcript following the debate.

Voters can weigh in on the race in Vermont’s general election on Nov. 5 (and early voting is already underway).

This debate is part of Vermont Public’s Citizens Agenda approach to election coverage. We’re asking a simple question: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes? Front Porch Forum is our lead outreach partner for this project.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

