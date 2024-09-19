Julia Alvarez has more stories left to tell

Julia Alvarez has had a remarkable life and career, from growing up in a tight-knit community in the Dominican Republic, to fleeing the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo with her family, to becoming an award-winning writer and trailblazer for other Latino authors.

A new PBS documentary, "Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined," documents her journey. Mikaela Lefrak recently sat down with Alvarez in front of a live audience at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury to watch a preview of the film and discuss the author's storied career.

Broadcast on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

