Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Julia Alvarez has more stories left to tell

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT

Julia Alvarez has had a remarkable life and career, from growing up in a tight-knit community in the Dominican Republic, to fleeing the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo with her family, to becoming an award-winning writer and trailblazer for other Latino authors.

A new PBS documentary, "Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined," documents her journey. Mikaela Lefrak recently sat down with Alvarez in front of a live audience at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury to watch a preview of the film and discuss the author's storied career.

Broadcast on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionArt & CultureAuthorBooks
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
See stories by Jon Ehrens