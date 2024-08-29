Winooski's food scene is hurting
Winooski's roads are undergoing some much-needed repair, but the construction is slowing down traffic to area restaurants. Seven Days food writer Melissa Pasanen tells us how the restaurants are coping with declining patronage. She also fills us in on exciting dining options popping up around the state, and to tell us about the 100-year-old activist baker in Marshfield.
Here are some of the places she mentioned:
Vermont Curry and Cocktails is a fusion restaurant in Winooski
Wicked Wings serves wings and specialty drinks in Winooski
Pho Dang serves Vietnamese food in Winooski
Sagarmathha Grocery is a specialty grocer in Winooski
Meyer's Bagels is now serving pizza in Burlington
Original Skiff is a seafood restaurant in Burlington
Broadcast live on Thursday, August 29th, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
