Vermont Edition

Winooski's food scene is hurting

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:08 PM EDT
Mountain Valley in Winooski is one of the many locations struggling to get by as construction in the city continues.
Mountain Valley in Winooski is one of the many locations struggling to get by as construction in the city continues.

Winooski's roads are undergoing some much-needed repair, but the construction is slowing down traffic to area restaurants. Seven Days food writer Melissa Pasanen tells us how the restaurants are coping with declining patronage. She also fills us in on exciting dining options popping up around the state, and to tell us about the 100-year-old activist baker in Marshfield.

Here are some of the places she mentioned:

Vermont Curry and Cocktails is a fusion restaurant in Winooski

Wicked Wings serves wings and specialty drinks in Winooski

Pho Dang serves Vietnamese food in Winooski

Sagarmathha Grocery is a specialty grocer in Winooski

Meyer's Bagels is now serving pizza in Burlington

Original Skiff is a seafood restaurant in Burlington

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 29th, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Food & Wine Business
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Daniela Fierro
