Alburgh training program encourages women to become firefighters

Firefighters are in short supply in many communities in our region. And a lot of firefighters do what they do for free, as volunteers.

For the past few years, a group of women firefighters has organized a camp in Alburgh to help address this shortage. Instructor Alex Blair of Cambridge joins Vermont Edition to discuss the Frontline Females Firefighting Camp, which provides women a space to learn about fire service in a comfortable, inclusive environment.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.