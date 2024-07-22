Burlington community garden members process flooding through prose

Burlington’s Intervale is home to many small-scale farms and community gardening plots. During last summer’s flood events, many of them were submerged under feet of water, including the plots stewarded by the Seedsong Collective Garden.

The 20-member group splits labor and harvests evenly. They’re also a writing group. After last year’s flooding, they processed their loss by writing odes, verse and poetry.

Vermont Public intern Sam Watson visited Seedsong this summer to talk to them about the one-year anniversary of the flooding, as well as the rains that inundated their plots yet again this July.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.