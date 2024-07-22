Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Burlington community garden members process flooding through prose

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Samantha Watson
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:25 PM EDT

Burlington’s Intervale is home to many small-scale farms and community gardening plots. During last summer’s flood events, many of them were submerged under feet of water, including the plots stewarded by the Seedsong Collective Garden.

The 20-member group splits labor and harvests evenly. They’re also a writing group. After last year’s flooding, they processed their loss by writing odes, verse and poetry.

Vermont Public intern Sam Watson visited Seedsong this summer to talk to them about the one-year anniversary of the flooding, as well as the rains that inundated their plots yet again this July.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionGardeningArts & CultureOne Year LaterFlooding in Vermont
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Samantha Watson
Samantha Watson is Vermont Public's news intern.
See stories by Samantha Watson