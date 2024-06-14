Vermont theaters strengthen community bonds to overcome financial barriers

Local, non-profit theater is a vibrant space within our region’s art community, but the industry has also had its ups and downs. Theaters across the country are coming face to face with inflation, which is driving up the cost of production. This means materials like wood, used to make sets, have soared. It also means labor costs have gone up tremendously.

Sarah Wansley, the associate artistic director with Northern Stage in White River Junction, and Susanna Gellert, the executive artistic producer with Weston Theater Company, joined Vermont Edition to talk about recent productions, the impact of local theater and how their organizations are overcoming obstacles.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

