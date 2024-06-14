Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Vermont theaters strengthen community bonds to overcome financial barriers

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionAdiah Gholston
Published June 14, 2024 at 2:53 PM EDT

Local, non-profit theater is a vibrant space within our region’s art community, but the industry has also had its ups and downs. Theaters across the country are coming face to face with inflation, which is driving up the cost of production. This means materials like wood, used to make sets, have soared. It also means labor costs have gone up tremendously.

Sarah Wansley, the associate artistic director with Northern Stage in White River Junction, and Susanna Gellert, the executive artistic producer with Weston Theater Company, joined Vermont Edition to talk about recent productions, the impact of local theater and how their organizations are overcoming obstacles.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Arts & CultureTheaterEconomics
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022.
Adiah Gholston
