What it's like to spend a week in Vermont's busiest courthouse

Vermont’s judiciary system is mired in a backlog. There are about 15,000 unresolved criminal cases in the state. Chittenden County has the state’s busiest docket, with about 3,000 unresolved cases.

Vermont Public's public safety reporter Liam Elder-Connors and Derek Brouwer, his counterpart at Seven Days, spent five days inside the downtown Burlington courthouse, attending hearings and interviewing participants. They joined Vermont Edition to discuss their story, “Trials and Tribulations: A week inside Vermont’s busiest courthouse reveals a judicial system plagued by delays.”

Broadcast live on Monday, June 3, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.