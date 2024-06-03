Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What it's like to spend a week in Vermont's busiest courthouse

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published June 3, 2024 at 1:57 PM EDT
Judge Edward J. Costello Courthouse
James Buck
/
Seven Days
Judge Edward J. Costello Courthouse

Vermont’s judiciary system is mired in a backlog. There are about 15,000 unresolved criminal cases in the state. Chittenden County has the state’s busiest docket, with about 3,000 unresolved cases.

Vermont Public's public safety reporter Liam Elder-Connors and Derek Brouwer, his counterpart at Seven Days, spent five days inside the downtown Burlington courthouse, attending hearings and interviewing participants. They joined Vermont Edition to discuss their story, “Trials and Tribulations: A week inside Vermont’s busiest courthouse reveals a judicial system plagued by delays.”

Broadcast live on Monday, June 3, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionCourt SystemOpioid Use Disorder
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro