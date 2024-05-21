Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

This Newport recovery center is helping Northeast Kingdom teens navigate the opioid crisis

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published May 21, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT

Last year, for the first time in five years, the number of Vermonters who died from opioid overdoses decreased by five percent. It might not sound like much — especially when you consider the lives of each of the 231 Vermonters who died from opioid overdoses in 2023 — but it’s progress.

Advocates, lawmakers, recovery coaches and social workers are often trying new strategies to combat the ever-evolving crisis. In the Northeast Kingdom, Journey to Recovery Community Center has launched a partnership with the local school supervisory union to reach kids early. They send coaches into the schools who work with middle and high school students who might know someone in their family with substance use disorder, or who are at risk themselves.

Journey to Recovery director Lila Bennett, recovery coach Tyler Hacking, and North Country Union High School principal Chris Young discussed the goals and impacts of the program on Vermont Edition.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

