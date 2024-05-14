Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The surprising history of turkey hunting in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:05 PM EDT
A mature male turkey (tom) displays during the spring mating season.
Photograph by VFWD intern Emanuel Soza Foias.
A mature male turkey (tom) displays during the spring mating season.

Eastern wild turkeys are native to our region, but up until the late 1960s, there were almost none in Vermont. That’s when the state government and biologists began a concerted effort to bring them back.

"They adapted as a forest dwelling bird, which many people don't think of, because we see them in fields," said Josh Morse, public information officer with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. "When European settlers arrived here, they cleared the landscape for farming. By around 1850, the loss of forests and unregulated hunting basically wiped the turkeys out."

In the early 20th century, private groups occasionally tried to restore the turkey population by releasing farm-raised turkeys into the wild, but they did not survive.

Eventually, the state stepped in. They brokered an agreement with New York to send over a biologist named Bill Drake to trap wild turkeys — a difficult challenge — and bring them to Vermont.

Biologist Joseph Artman (L) and outreach specialist John Hall (R) release a wild turkey in Saxtons River during the early years (1969 or 1970) of Vermont’s reintroduction of the species.
John HallPhoto by VFWD.
Biologist Joseph Artman (L) and outreach specialist John Hall (R) release a wild turkey in Saxtons River during the early years (1969 or 1970) of Vermont’s reintroduction of the species.

Their efforts worked – Vermont is now home to about 45,000 wild turkeys. This spring's turkey season marks the 51st year of modern turkey hunting in Vermont.

Morse credits Vermont's landscape for part of the success. "They love forest with kind of mixed in farm fields — even suburban areas. So, Vermont is really an exceptional place for turkeys to live," he said. "If you give them good habitat, they produce a ton of chicks, and they will spread. And that's exactly what happened."

Vermont Fish & Wildlife teamed up with Vermont Folklife to record stories from wildlife biologists who helped restore the wild turkey population in the 1960s and 1970s. They also recorded stories from hunters — old timers and new learners alike — about the joys and mishaps of hunting wild turkey.

"Our work at Vermont Folklife is grounded in the field of ethnography, which is a method for understanding human experience," said Mary Wesley, director of education and media at Vermont Folklife. "It's a lot about meeting people where they are understanding the world through their eyes."

To do that, she and her colleagues brought their recording equipment into the woods on a spring turkey hunt, which Wesley called, "the highlight of this project for me."

Once they had collected a number of stories, Fish & Wildlife and Vermont Folklife staged listening parties to share their recordings and gather more. The stories are now preserved in Vermont Folklife's sound archive and multimedia collection.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Corrected: May 14, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT
In this conversation, we misidentified Bob Ertzweiler's town of residence. He is from Guilford.
Vermont Edition Vermont Fish & WildlifeHuntingLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films.
