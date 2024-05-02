Encore: Vermonters seek out alternate forms of spirituality
Vermont consistently clocks in as one of the least religious states in the country. But many Vermonters still find spiritual connections outside mainstream religious institutions.
This show was a rebroadcast of a conversation from June 2023 about alternate forms of spirituality with Kristabeth Atwood, owner of Rites of Passage in Burlington, Gillian Kapteyn Comstock, the co-founder of the Metta Earth Institute in Lincoln, Rev. Lava Mueller, pastor of the Love Church in Randolph, and Beth Girshman, a planner with Vermont WitchCamp.
Broadcast on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.