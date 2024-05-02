Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Encore: Vermonters seek out alternate forms of spirituality

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT

Vermont consistently clocks in as one of the least religious states in the country. But many Vermonters still find spiritual connections outside mainstream religious institutions.

This show was a rebroadcast of a conversation from June 2023 about alternate forms of spirituality with Kristabeth Atwood, owner of Rites of Passage in Burlington, Gillian Kapteyn Comstock, the co-founder of the Metta Earth Institute in Lincoln, Rev. Lava Mueller, pastor of the Love Church in Randolph, and Beth Girshman, a planner with Vermont WitchCamp.

Broadcast on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

