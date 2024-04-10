Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A deep dive on Vermont's climate superfund bill

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT

A handful of environment and climate change bills are making their way through the statehouse. Vermont Public reporter Abagael Giles will talk us through legislation that covers PFAS, flood safety and renewable energy.

Then, we’ll hone in on one piece of legislation called the climate superfund bill. It would require big fossil fuel companies to pay Vermont for the effects of climate change. We’ll talk with Senator Dick Sears, who introduced it, and Jennifer Rushlow, a dean at Vermont Law & Graduate School, on legal battle the state could be facing if the bill becomes law.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
