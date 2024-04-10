A deep dive on Vermont's climate superfund bill

A handful of environment and climate change bills are making their way through the statehouse. Vermont Public reporter Abagael Giles will talk us through legislation that covers PFAS, flood safety and renewable energy.

Then, we’ll hone in on one piece of legislation called the climate superfund bill. It would require big fossil fuel companies to pay Vermont for the effects of climate change. We’ll talk with Senator Dick Sears, who introduced it, and Jennifer Rushlow, a dean at Vermont Law & Graduate School, on legal battle the state could be facing if the bill becomes law.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

