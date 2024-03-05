Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Checking in on Vermont's cannabis industry

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST

Vermont’s retail cannabis industry is well into its second year, and medical cannabis is entering its second decade. It’s pretty big business, too – in the first six months of the retail cannabis marketplace, the tax revenue was already outpacing liquor and wine. At least four towns are voting today on authorizing local retail sales of cannabis. More than 70 Vermont towns and cities already do. Today, we’re going to take a look at Vermont’s medical and recreational cannabis industry, and some changes that could be coming down the pike.

Our guests included:

  • James Pepper, chair of the Cannabis Control Board
  • Miriam Wood, owner of The Tea House in White River Junction

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, March 5, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
