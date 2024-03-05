Checking in on Vermont's cannabis industry

Vermont’s retail cannabis industry is well into its second year, and medical cannabis is entering its second decade. It’s pretty big business, too – in the first six months of the retail cannabis marketplace, the tax revenue was already outpacing liquor and wine. At least four towns are voting today on authorizing local retail sales of cannabis. More than 70 Vermont towns and cities already do. Today, we’re going to take a look at Vermont’s medical and recreational cannabis industry, and some changes that could be coming down the pike.

Our guests included:



James Pepper , chair of the Cannabis Control Board

, chair of the Cannabis Control Board Miriam Wood, owner of The Tea House in White River Junction

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, March 5, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

