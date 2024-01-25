How to live your best winter life in Montreal
A vibrant, multicultural city sits just a few hours from Vermont’s border with Canada. Montréal has it all — food, cultural events, outdoor activities and more. The city hosts more than 100 festivals a year, including many in the wintertime. So how do you pick where to go when you visit?
We compiled travel recommendations for Montréal and the Eastern Townships from Seven Days food editor Melissa Pasanen, Montréal Lumière Festival program director Maurin Auxéméry, Lysandre Michael-Verreault with Eastern Townships Tourism, and the Vermont Edition audience.
FOOD
Melissa Pasanen's recommendations:
Larry's - small plates
Drogheria Fine - street gnocchi
Cafe Olimpico - Italian
Nouilles de Lan Zhou - Chinatown, handmade noodles
Qing Hua Dumpling - Chinatown, dumplings
La Maison de Mademoiselle Dumpling - more dumplings! (never enough dumplings)
Aube Boulangerie - bakery
Hof Kelsten - bakery
Guillaume- bakery
Boulangerie Marguerita - Italian
Omnivore - Lebanese
Ma Poule Mouillée - Portuguese
Frite Alors! - poutine
Patati Patata Friterie de Luxe - poutine
L'Entrepôt - breakfast poutine (!!!)
Pichai - Thai street food
Listener recommendations:
Bvrger - Vegan
Mango Bay - Caribbean
Caribbean Curry House - Caribbean
Le Nil Blue - Ethiopian
Arahova Souvlaki - Greek
Daldongnae - Korean
Dunn’ Famous - smoked meat
Kamuy - Haitian
FESTIVALS
Montréal Lumière Festival - Feb. 29th-Mar. 10th
Nuit Blanche - Mar. 2nd
IglooFest- Jan. 18th-Feb. 10th
EASTERN TOWNSHIPS
Grand Prix-Ski-Doo de Valcourt- Feb. 9-11
Eastern Townships wine route
Nordic spas
The Townships' four national parks
Towns to stop by on the way to Montréal:
Frelighsburg, Quebec
Sutton, Quebec
Bedford, Quebec
Lacolle, Quebec (specifically the IGA on Route 202)
Broadcast at noon Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
