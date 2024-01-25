How to live your best winter life in Montreal

A vibrant, multicultural city sits just a few hours from Vermont’s border with Canada. Montréal has it all — food, cultural events, outdoor activities and more. The city hosts more than 100 festivals a year, including many in the wintertime. So how do you pick where to go when you visit?

We compiled travel recommendations for Montréal and the Eastern Townships from Seven Days food editor Melissa Pasanen, Montréal Lumière Festival program director Maurin Auxéméry, Lysandre Michael-Verreault with Eastern Townships Tourism, and the Vermont Edition audience.



FOOD

Daria Bishop / Seven Days

Nouilles de Lan Zhou noodle makers



Melissa Pasanen's recommendations:

Larry's - small plates

Drogheria Fine - street gnocchi

Cafe Olimpico - Italian

Nouilles de Lan Zhou - Chinatown, handmade noodles

Qing Hua Dumpling - Chinatown, dumplings

La Maison de Mademoiselle Dumpling - more dumplings! (never enough dumplings)

Aube Boulangerie - bakery

Hof Kelsten - bakery

Guillaume- bakery

Boulangerie Marguerita - Italian

Omnivore - Lebanese

Ma Poule Mouillée - Portuguese

Frite Alors! - poutine

Patati Patata Friterie de Luxe - poutine

L'Entrepôt - breakfast poutine (!!!)

Pichai - Thai street food

Listener recommendations:

Bvrger - Vegan

Mango Bay - Caribbean

Caribbean Curry House - Caribbean

Le Nil Blue - Ethiopian

Arahova Souvlaki - Greek

Daldongnae - Korean

Dunn’ Famous - smoked meat

Kamuy - Haitian



FESTIVALS

Victor Diaz Lamich Montréal en Lumière

Montréal Lumière Festival - Feb. 29th-Mar. 10th

Nuit Blanche - Mar. 2nd

IglooFest- Jan. 18th-Feb. 10th



EASTERN TOWNSHIPS

Daphné Caron Spa Bolton

Grand Prix-Ski-Doo de Valcourt- Feb. 9-11

Eastern Townships wine route

Nordic spas

The Townships' four national parks

Towns to stop by on the way to Montréal:

Frelighsburg, Quebec

Sutton, Quebec

Bedford, Quebec

Lacolle, Quebec (specifically the IGA on Route 202)

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

