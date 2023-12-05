Raising a biracial child in Vermont, with Brave Little State

Some parents of biracial children in Vermont wonder, how do you maintain heritage in a predominately white state? A recent episode of Brave Little State centers on a question from a listener who is raising a biracial child in Vermont. We follow the episode with a conversation with two parents of biracial kids. They share their experiences of raising children in Vermont, what it feels like for a family to straddle cultures and advice for other parents.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

