Raising a biracial child in Vermont, with Brave Little State

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Myra FlynnJosh CraneAndrea Laurion
Published December 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST

Some parents of biracial children in Vermont wonder, how do you maintain heritage in a predominately white state? A recent episode of Brave Little State centers on a question from a listener who is raising a biracial child in Vermont. We follow the episode with a conversation with two parents of biracial kids. They share their experiences of raising children in Vermont, what it feels like for a family to straddle cultures and advice for other parents.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont Edition
