Vermont Edition

New book highlights Burlington's true crime stories

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published October 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT

Dirty cops, notorious ladies of the night, knife wielding psychopaths, lovers off the deep end and famous serial killers. All that and more is showcased in local author Thea Lewis’s latest book, True Crime stories of Burlington, Vermont, published in September by The History Press. Lewis also runs tours of Burlington through her company Queen City Entertainment.

She shared details from her book and where she gets inspiration.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

