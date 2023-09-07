Beyond flannel and Birkenstocks: Local designers and a stylist on Vermont fashion

It's Fashion Week in New York, when designers, models and buyers fill the city for runway shows and parties. Vermont's got style too — despite what some naysayers might think.

Vermont Edition unpacks "Vermont style" with personal stylist Lisa Samson of Vermont Wardrobe Styling, designer Sam Zollman of Slow Process in Burlington, and Cyrus Brooks of Muriel’s of Vermont in Grand Isle, which makes sweaters out of local fibers. Plus, multimedia artist and clothing designer Kelly Butts-Spirito of Burlington on making his New York Fashion Week debut.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

