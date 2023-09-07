Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Beyond flannel and Birkenstocks: Local designers and a stylist on Vermont fashion

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
A fun-colored mannequin inside The Vault Collective in Burlington. Today, we'll discuss what exactly is Vermont fashion and style.
Andrea Laurion
A fun-colored mannequin inside The Vault Collective in Burlington. Today, we'll discuss what exactly is Vermont fashion and style.

It's Fashion Week in New York, when designers, models and buyers fill the city for runway shows and parties. Vermont's got style too — despite what some naysayers might think.

Vermont Edition unpacks "Vermont style" with personal stylist Lisa Samson of Vermont Wardrobe Styling, designer Sam Zollman of Slow Process in Burlington, and Cyrus Brooks of Muriel’s of Vermont in Grand Isle, which makes sweaters out of local fibers. Plus, multimedia artist and clothing designer Kelly Butts-Spirito of Burlington on making his New York Fashion Week debut.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionClothing
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion