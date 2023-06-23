Vermont state Senators weigh in on the recent veto session
Live call-in discussion: After months of negotiations, Vermont’s lawmakers have passed a state budget and put some new laws on the books. On today's show, leaders in the state Senate discuss what came out of the recent veto session, including a landmark bill to reform the childcare sector.
Our guests:
- Sen. Alison Clarkson, Senate majority leader
- Sen. Randy Brock, Senate minority leader
- Sen. Jane Kitchel, chair of the Appropriations Committee
- Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs
Broadcast at noon Monday, June 26, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.