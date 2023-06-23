Vermont state Senators weigh in on the recent veto session

Live call-in discussion: After months of negotiations, Vermont’s lawmakers have passed a state budget and put some new laws on the books. On today's show, leaders in the state Senate discuss what came out of the recent veto session, including a landmark bill to reform the childcare sector.

Our guests:



Sen. Alison Clarkson , Senate majority leader

, Senate majority leader Sen. Randy Brock , Senate minority leader

, Senate minority leader Sen. Jane Kitchel , chair of the Appropriations Committee

, chair of the Appropriations Committee Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs

Broadcast at noon Monday, June 26, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

