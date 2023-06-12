© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vershire journalist Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling wades into the world of medical quackery

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
Kimberly Hongoltz-Hetling/Courtesy
/
Upper Valley resident and author Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling researched the depths of medical quackery in his new book.

In his latest book, Upper Valley journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling took a dive into the waters of fringe medicine—from laser treatments to homemade supplements to leech therapy to faith healers. He talks with host Mikaela Lefrak on what drives people to such off-beat treatments and Vermont's connection to medical quackery.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 13, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionMedicineUpper ValleyHealth CareBooks
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion