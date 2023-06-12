Vershire journalist Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling wades into the world of medical quackery

In his latest book, Upper Valley journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling took a dive into the waters of fringe medicine—from laser treatments to homemade supplements to leech therapy to faith healers. He talks with host Mikaela Lefrak on what drives people to such off-beat treatments and Vermont's connection to medical quackery.

Our guest:



Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling, author of If It Sounds Like a Quack...: A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 13, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

