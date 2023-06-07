© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Inaugural Rutland County Pride Festival encourages 'living out loud'

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
This hour, we'll hear from an organizer of Rutland County Pride on what visitors can expect for this year's celebration.

The theme for the first-ever Rutland County Pride Festival is "live out loud," with a performance by Joslyn Fox from season six of RuPaul's Drag Race. The family-friendly event features vendors, live music, and performances. It begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, and will end around 2 p.m.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Thursday, June 8, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
