Inaugural Rutland County Pride Festival encourages 'living out loud'

The theme for the first-ever Rutland County Pride Festival is "live out loud," with a performance by Joslyn Fox from season six of RuPaul's Drag Race. The family-friendly event features vendors, live music, and performances. It begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, and will end around 2 p.m.

Our guest:



Moonshire Shorey, Co-chair of Rutland County Pride Center

Broadcast at noon Thursday, June 8, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

