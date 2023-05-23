© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
One last stitch: Quilters react to the end of the Vermont Quilt Festival

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
This hour, we'll look back on the beloved Vermont Quilt Festival.

Live, call-in discussion: The Vermont Quilt Festival fostered a community around the craft of quilting, but after more than 40 years, the festival has officially ended. Today, we'll look back at this beloved festival and some of the highlights and challenges.

Our guests:

  • Marti DelNevo, chair, Vermont Quilt Festival
  • Richard Cleveland, founder, Vermont Quilt Festival

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, May 24, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Art & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
