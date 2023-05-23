One last stitch: Quilters react to the end of the Vermont Quilt Festival

Live, call-in discussion: The Vermont Quilt Festival fostered a community around the craft of quilting, but after more than 40 years, the festival has officially ended. Today, we'll look back at this beloved festival and some of the highlights and challenges.

Our guests:



Marti DelNevo, chair, Vermont Quilt Festival

chair, Vermont Quilt Festival Richard Cleveland, founder, Vermont Quilt Festival

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, May 24, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

