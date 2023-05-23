Like butterflies? You can contribute to Vermont's next Butterfly Atlas

Live, call-in discussion: The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is looking for help in their second-ever Vermont Butterfly Atlas. It’s a massive, statewide effort to count butterflies to see how their populations are doing. With the first study done from 2002 to 2007, Vermont is poised to be the first state to repeat the study 20 years later.

Our guest:



Nathaniel Sharp, a biologist with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies and the coordinator of the Vermont Butterfly Atlas

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, May 24, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

