Like butterflies? You can contribute to Vermont's next Butterfly Atlas

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
This hour, we'll talk about the ways Vermonters can get involved with the second edition of the Butterfly Atlas.
This hour, we'll talk about the ways Vermonters can get involved with the second edition of the Butterfly Atlas.

Live, call-in discussion: The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is looking for help in their second-ever Vermont Butterfly Atlas. It’s a massive, statewide effort to count butterflies to see how their populations are doing. With the first study done from 2002 to 2007, Vermont is poised to be the first state to repeat the study 20 years later.

  • Nathaniel Sharp, a biologist with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies and the coordinator of the Vermont Butterfly Atlas

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, May 24, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

