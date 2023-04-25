© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Infertility: How Vermonters navigate an often exhausting and expensive process

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
National Infertility Awareness Week is April 23 to 29. This hour, we'll hear how infertility affects family building across Vermont.

Live call-in discussion: One in five women in the United States who have never given birth are unable to get pregnant after a year of trying. The journey to create a family while managing infertility can often be exhausting and expensive. This hour, we’ll speak with a fertility clinic doctor and the head of a New England family building advocacy organization. We'll also hear personal stories of Vermonters' fertility journeys.

Our guest:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
