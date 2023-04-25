Infertility: How Vermonters navigate an often exhausting and expensive process

Live call-in discussion: One in five women in the United States who have never given birth are unable to get pregnant after a year of trying. The journey to create a family while managing infertility can often be exhausting and expensive. This hour, we’ll speak with a fertility clinic doctor and the head of a New England family building advocacy organization. We'll also hear personal stories of Vermonters' fertility journeys.

Dr. Jennifer Brown , medical doctor, Northeastern Reproductive Medicine

, medical doctor, Northeastern Reproductive Medicine Kate Weldon Leblanc, executive director, Resolve New England

executive director, Resolve New England Jen Ingram, a patient from Newport

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

