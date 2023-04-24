© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

What's up with Vermont's old stone walls? Brave Little State explores

By Anna Van Dine,
Mikaela Lefrak
Published April 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
This hour, we'll listen to a recent episode of "Brave Little State" exploring the history of Vermont's stone walls.

This hour, we listen to a recent episode of "Brave Little State." In this episode, reporter Anna Van Dine answers a question about stone walls from listeners Jack Widness and Malcolm Moore.

“For what purpose did our Vermont forebears do all of that hard work of building stone walls in such different and unusual locations?”

Broadcast on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

