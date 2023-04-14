© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Addressing Vermont’s increase in opioid overdose deaths

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
a large red opioid overdose kit with instructions on how to treat someone overdosed
Jim Cole
/
AP
An opioid overdose kit displays instructions on how to treat someone who has overdosed. Opioid overdose deaths have increased over the last three years in Vermont and naloxone, an overdose medication, will soon be available over-the-counter.

Vermont’s opioid overdose deaths have increased three years in a row. Part of the blame is the drug xylazine, which the White House calls an emerging threat. We'll talk to Vermont's health commissioner on plans to use opioid settlement money to bolster the state's response to addiction. And we'll discuss the importance of harm reduction with other health experts.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont commissioner of health
  • Betsy Fowler, director of mental health and substance abuse services, Community Health Centers
  • Theresa Vezina, executive director, Vermont CARES

Broadcast live on Monday, April 17, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion