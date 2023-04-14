Addressing Vermont’s increase in opioid overdose deaths

Vermont’s opioid overdose deaths have increased three years in a row. Part of the blame is the drug xylazine, which the White House calls an emerging threat. We'll talk to Vermont's health commissioner on plans to use opioid settlement money to bolster the state's response to addiction. And we'll discuss the importance of harm reduction with other health experts.

Our guests are:



Dr. Mark Levine , Vermont commissioner of health

, Vermont commissioner of health Betsy Fowler , director of mental health and substance abuse services, Community Health Centers

, director of mental health and substance abuse services, Community Health Centers Theresa Vezina, executive director, Vermont CARES

Broadcast live on Monday, April 17, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

