Remembering beloved Burlington drag queen Margaurite LeMay (and her alter ego, Michael Hayes)

Live call-in discussion: For more than 25 years, Margaurite LeMay dazzled and entertained audiences around Vermont. Part of the Burlington-based drag performance team The House of LeMay, the LeMays always said in their act that they're from "the Hot Dam Trailer Park in Beaver Pond, Vermont." Not just performers, the LeMays also were legendary for their charitable causes. Their 28th annual Winter Is a Drag Ball in February raised funds for Vermont CARES, a harm reduction organization for people with HIV/AIDs, Hepatitis C and substance abuse issues.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Marguarite's alter ego, Michael Hayes, passed away from a heart attack. We'll talk to loved ones who remember Michael's — and Margaurite's— performances, laughter and big heart.

Our guest:



Bob “Amber LeMay” Bolyard, The House of LeMay

Broadcast on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

