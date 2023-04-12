© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Remembering beloved Burlington drag queen Margaurite LeMay (and her alter ego, Michael Hayes)

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published April 12, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
House of LeMay.jpg
The House of LeMay
/
This hour, Vermont Edition remembers Margaurite LeMay (far right), a member of the legendary drag team The House of LeMay, who passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Live call-in discussion: For more than 25 years, Margaurite LeMay dazzled and entertained audiences around Vermont. Part of the Burlington-based drag performance team The House of LeMay, the LeMays always said in their act that they're from "the Hot Dam Trailer Park in Beaver Pond, Vermont." Not just performers, the LeMays also were legendary for their charitable causes. Their 28th annual Winter Is a Drag Ball in February raised funds for Vermont CARES, a harm reduction organization for people with HIV/AIDs, Hepatitis C and substance abuse issues.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Marguarite's alter ego, Michael Hayes, passed away from a heart attack. We'll talk to loved ones who remember Michael's — and Margaurite's— performances, laughter and big heart.

Our guest:

Broadcast on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer