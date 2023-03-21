Vermont College of Fine Arts is moving its residency programs to Colorado. What does that mean for Montpelier?

Live call-in discussion: Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier awards graduate degrees in writing, visual art and other creative pursuits. They announced last year that their residencies would move to a different campus out of state. Now, three of their buildings have sales pending, and a health and wellness center might be moving in. We'll explore what these changes mean for our capital city and what might be coming next to Montpelier.

Our guests are:



Leslie Ward , president of Vermont College of Fine Arts

Jack McCullough, mayor of Montpelier

, mayor of Montpelier Katie Trautz, interim executive director of Montpelier Alive

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

