A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont College of Fine Arts is moving its residency programs to Colorado. What does that mean for Montpelier?

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
VCFA sign in Montpelier, the letters surrounding the name Vermont College of Fine Arts with a building in the background.
Bob Kinzel
/
VPR
Vermont College of Fine Arts has called Montpelier home since its founding, but its graduate residencies will now be held out of state.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier awards graduate degrees in writing, visual art and other creative pursuits. They announced last year that their residencies would move to a different campus out of state. Now, three of their buildings have sales pending, and a health and wellness center might be moving in. We'll explore what these changes mean for our capital city and what might be coming next to Montpelier.

Our guests are:

  • Leslie Ward, president of Vermont College of Fine Arts
  • Jack McCullough, mayor of Montpelier
  • Katie Trautz, interim executive director of Montpelier Alive

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
