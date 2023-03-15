© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Delays, closures in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Burlington comedian Jonny Wanzer ignites TikTok by satirizing Vermont life

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT
IMG_8944.jpg
Jonny Wanzer
/
Burlington comedian Jonny Wanzer sits in front of a green screen, which he utilizes to comedic effect in his social media videos.

Burlington comedian and content creator Jonny Wanzer has covered topics ranging from the UVM worker strike to the state of the UMall to the Vermont’s housing crisis to breaking down the Burlington bar scene. We’ll talk with Wanzer about making videos, helping other creators succeed and why he wants to keep his comedy focused on Vermont.

Our guest is:

  • Jonny Wanzer, Burlington comedian and content creator

Broadcast on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionComedySocial MediaBurlington
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion