A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How Vermonters can keep their birds safe from avian flu

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST
This hour, we talk about avian flu and ways to protect domestic flocks from contamination.

Live call-in discussion: There are many different strains of the virus that causes avian flu, and while some are mild, others can be deadly. We’ll talk to Vermont’s assistant state veterinarian and a wildlife expert at Vermont Fish & Wildlife on ways to keep domestic flocks safe.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Kaitlynn Levine, assistant state veterinarian, Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets
  • David Sausville, wildlife management project manager, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Broadcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Vermont Fish & WildlifeAgency of AgricultureBirdsClimate & Environment
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
