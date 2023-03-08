How Vermonters can keep their birds safe from avian flu

Live call-in discussion: There are many different strains of the virus that causes avian flu, and while some are mild, others can be deadly. We’ll talk to Vermont’s assistant state veterinarian and a wildlife expert at Vermont Fish & Wildlife on ways to keep domestic flocks safe.

Our guests are:



Dr. Kaitlynn Levine , assistant state veterinarian, Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets

, assistant state veterinarian, Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets David Sausville, wildlife management project manager, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Broadcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

