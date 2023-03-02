© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Boas and ferrets and lizards, oh my! Vermonters share exotic pet stories

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST
a bright yellow bearded dragon sits atop denim-bedecked legs, appearing to smile at the camera
Natalie Redmond
/
Natalie Redmond
Colchester resident Natalie Redmond named her bearded dragon Gene, who is 6 months old, after her favorite character form the TV show "Bob's Burgers." He currently gets most of his nutrients from roaches, crickets and worms.

Live call-in discussion: Boa constrictors, bearded dragons, hedgehogs. For some Vermonters, the definition of a pet goes beyond the mainstream cat and dog. This hour, we’ll talk about exotic pets.

Mexican-Black-King-snake-Catherine-Cote-Verville-VTED-20230303.JPG
Catherine Côté-Verville
/
Catherine Côté-Verville
Catherine Côté-Verville lives in Essex with her husband, two dogs, a gecko and more than 40 snakes. This is one of their snakes, a Mexican black king snake.

We’ll hear from Vermonters who are taking animal husbandry to the next level, with pet pythons and other creatures that many wouldn’t want to see in nature, let alone their living room. We'll also hear from a Williston vet who specializes in the care of exotic pets—everything from birds and reptiles to small mammals like hamsters, which are called "pocket pets."

Our guests are:

  • Catherine Côté-Verville, an Essex resident who, with her husband, has 40-plus snakes, a gecko and two dogs
  • Dr. Jordan Adair, exotic pets veterinarian at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Williston
  • Natalie Redmond, a Colchester resident and guardian of Gene, a 6-month-old bearded dragon

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition WildlifeFamilyVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer