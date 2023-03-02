Boas and ferrets and lizards, oh my! Vermonters share exotic pet stories
Live call-in discussion: Boa constrictors, bearded dragons, hedgehogs. For some Vermonters, the definition of a pet goes beyond the mainstream cat and dog. This hour, we’ll talk about exotic pets.
We’ll hear from Vermonters who are taking animal husbandry to the next level, with pet pythons and other creatures that many wouldn’t want to see in nature, let alone their living room. We'll also hear from a Williston vet who specializes in the care of exotic pets—everything from birds and reptiles to small mammals like hamsters, which are called "pocket pets."
Our guests are:
- Catherine Côté-Verville, an Essex resident who, with her husband, has 40-plus snakes, a gecko and two dogs
- Dr. Jordan Adair, exotic pets veterinarian at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Williston
- Natalie Redmond, a Colchester resident and guardian of Gene, a 6-month-old bearded dragon
Broadcast live at noon on Friday, March 3, 2023.
