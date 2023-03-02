Boas and ferrets and lizards, oh my! Vermonters share exotic pet stories

Live call-in discussion: Boa constrictors, bearded dragons, hedgehogs. For some Vermonters, the definition of a pet goes beyond the mainstream cat and dog. This hour, we’ll talk about exotic pets.

Catherine Côté-Verville / Catherine Côté-Verville Catherine Côté-Verville lives in Essex with her husband, two dogs, a gecko and more than 40 snakes. This is one of their snakes, a Mexican black king snake.

We’ll hear from Vermonters who are taking animal husbandry to the next level, with pet pythons and other creatures that many wouldn’t want to see in nature, let alone their living room. We'll also hear from a Williston vet who specializes in the care of exotic pets—everything from birds and reptiles to small mammals like hamsters, which are called "pocket pets."

Our guests are:



Catherine Côté-Verville , an Essex resident who, with her husband, has 40-plus snakes, a gecko and two dogs

, an Essex resident who, with her husband, has 40-plus snakes, a gecko and two dogs Dr. Jordan Adair , exotic pets veterinarian at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Williston

, exotic pets veterinarian at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Williston Natalie Redmond, a Colchester resident and guardian of Gene, a 6-month-old bearded dragon

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.