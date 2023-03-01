Should Vermont's private schools get public education dollars?

Live call-in discussion: The Supreme Court ruled last year that if a state subsidizes private education, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they’re religious. The ruling is at odds with a provision in the Vermont Constitution, which states that residents can’t be required to support religions they don’t believe in. We're talking about how Vermont’s legislature is considering changes to the way private and religious schools receive public funding.

Our guests are:



Broadcast live on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

