Vermont Edition

Should Vermont's private schools get public education dollars?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST
Possible changes may be underway for how private schools receive taxpayer dollars in Vermont.

Live call-in discussion: The Supreme Court ruled last year that if a state subsidizes private education, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they’re religious. The ruling is at odds with a provision in the Vermont Constitution, which states that residents can’t be required to support religions they don’t believe in. We're talking about how Vermont’s legislature is considering changes to the way private and religious schools receive public funding.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
