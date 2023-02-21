What a proposed temporary juvenile facility in St. Albans means for Vermont's high-risk youth
Live call-in discussion: The Department for Children and Families has proposed a temporary facility for youth needing secure placement in St. Albans while the state searches for a permanent solution. The closure of the state’s only juvenile detention facility in 2020 has left Vermont without a place for juvenile offenders. This has led some to be housed out of state or in adult prisons.
Our guests:
- Tyler Allen, adolescent services director for the Department for Children and Families
- Marshall Pahl, deputy defender general and chief juvenile defender in Vermont’s Office of the Defender General
- Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter
Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
