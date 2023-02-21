© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

What a proposed temporary juvenile facility in St. Albans means for Vermont's high-risk youth

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST
Live call-in discussion: The Department for Children and Families has proposed a temporary facility for youth needing secure placement in St. Albans while the state searches for a permanent solution. The closure of the state’s only juvenile detention facility in 2020 has left Vermont without a place for juvenile offenders. This has led some to be housed out of state or in adult prisons.

Our guests:

  • Tyler Allen, adolescent services director for the Department for Children and Families
  • Marshall Pahl, deputy defender general and chief juvenile defender in Vermont’s Office of the Defender General
  • Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public reporter

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
