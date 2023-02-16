Vermont Treasurer Mike Piecak on how you can reclaim 'missing money' from the state

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's treasurer is holding some $119 million dollars in unclaimed property. This hour, we're speaking with Treasurer Mike Pieciak about how Vermonters can search for missing money. And we'll ask about his other priorities for his first term in office.

Our guest is:



Mike Pieciak, Vermont State Treasurer

Broadcast live on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

