Vermont Edition

Black excellence, creativity and history in Vermont

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
February is Black History Month and we're highlighting some excellent work by Black Vermonters across the state.

Live call-in discussion: There are approximately 8,000 Black Vermonters across the state. This year for Black History Month, we’re highlighting some of their excellent work, with conversations on the term Black excellence, Black creativity, and the importance of studying Black history.

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
