Black excellence, creativity and history in Vermont

Live call-in discussion: There are approximately 8,000 Black Vermonters across the state. This year for Black History Month, we’re highlighting some of their excellent work, with conversations on the term Black excellence, Black creativity, and the importance of studying Black history.

Our guests:



Mia Schultz , president of the Rutland Area NAACP

Steffen Gillom, president of the Windham County NAACP

Matthew Delmont, the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth College and author of Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad

Kathline Chery, director of production, Kalchē Wine Cooperative in Fletcher

, director of production, Kalchē Wine Cooperative in Fletcher Erica and Ed McClain, owners of Hangry The Donut Bar in St. Albans

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

