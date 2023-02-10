How Vermonters can thrift and upcycle clothing to fight fast fashion
Live call-in discussion: After oil and gas, the clothing industry is the second-largest polluter worldwide. Fast fashion is cheap to produce and purchase, but creates a high cost on the environment. This hour, we'll hear from thrifting industry experts and an environmentalist on how Vermonters can lessen their impact.
Our guests:
- Jennifer Johnson, owner of Creative Cosignments in Stowe
- Stuart Sporko, owner of Battery Street Jeans in Burlington
- Emma Wardell, Environmental Studies major at UVM
Broadcast live on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at noon.
