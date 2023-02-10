© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

How Vermonters can thrift and upcycle clothing to fight fast fashion

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST
This hour, we talk about ways Vermonters can use thrifting and upcycling to keep clothes out of landfills.

Live call-in discussion: After oil and gas, the clothing industry is the second-largest polluter worldwide. Fast fashion is cheap to produce and purchase, but creates a high cost on the environment. This hour, we'll hear from thrifting industry experts and an environmentalist on how Vermonters can lessen their impact.

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at noon.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
