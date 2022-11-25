Encore: Vt. journalist, author Garrett Graff connects Nixon and Watergate to Trump and Jan. 6

Encore broadcast: Vermont journalist and author Garret Graff released Watergate: A New History earlier this year. The book offers a fresh perspective on the scandal under Republican President Richard Nixon that saw his administration attempt to cover up its involvement in the June 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Washington, D.C., Watergate Office Building.

In his interview with Vermont Edition, Graff explains how a fresh look at the history of Watergate reveals that Americans misunderstood the Watergate scandal — or, as he's found, series of scandals — when it initially happened. And he says understanding that history takes on new importance after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

1) The idea the FBI launched a raid on a former president would have been approved and monitored at the highest level of the Justice Department; hard to even imagine how high the bar of probable cause must've been for the Bureau to initiate such a politically sensitive search.... — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) August 8, 2022

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.