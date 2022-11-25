© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Encore: Vt. journalist, author Garrett Graff connects Nixon and Watergate to Trump and Jan. 6

Published November 25, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST
A photo of author Garrett Graff, left, a white man wearing a dark blue blazer and patterned shirt standing in front of a colorful book case. To the right, a photo of the cover of his book, a black-and-white photo of an analog audio tape recorder.
Graff photo: Andy Duback
/
Book jacket courtesy Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
Author and journalist Garrett Graff discusses his latest book, Watergate: A New History.

Encore broadcast: Vermont journalist and author Garret Graff released Watergate: A New History earlier this year. The book offers a fresh perspective on the scandal under Republican President Richard Nixon that saw his administration attempt to cover up its involvement in the June 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Washington, D.C., Watergate Office Building.

In his interview with Vermont Edition, Graff explains how a fresh look at the history of Watergate reveals that Americans misunderstood the Watergate scandal — or, as he's found, series of scandals — when it initially happened. And he says understanding that history takes on new importance after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Garrett GraffHistoryBooksAuthorGovernment & PoliticsInsurrection At The CapitolDonald TrumpVermont Edition
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus