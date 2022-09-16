L'état, c'est... qui? How different Quebec groups are reacting to Queen Elizabeth's death

In the days since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, residents of Britain’s former colonies and current Commonwealth are reflecting on her legacy. Canada will observe a federal holiday during the state funeral for the Queen on Monday, but some Canadian residents will not spend the day in mourning. We're talking about the mixed reactions in Canada, and Quebec specifically, to the queen’s passing.

Our guest is:



Kate McKenna, a reporter with CBC Montreal

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

