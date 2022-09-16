© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

L'état, c'est... qui? How different Quebec groups are reacting to Queen Elizabeth's death

Published September 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
French Canadian Flags Waving in Old Montreal Quebec
Boogich
/
iStock
This is a horizontal, color, royalty free stock photograph of French Canadian flags waving in front of Old Montreal architecture in winter weather. Photographed with a Nikon D800 DSLR camera.

In the days since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, residents of Britain’s former colonies and current Commonwealth are reflecting on her legacy. Canada will observe a federal holiday during the state funeral for the Queen on Monday, but some Canadian residents will not spend the day in mourning. We're talking about the mixed reactions in Canada, and Quebec specifically, to the queen’s passing.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021.
Matthew F. Smith
Matt joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
