'Facing Suicide VT' campaign highlights real Vermonters' stories of struggle

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Vermont, and state health officials want to change that.

Vermont's departments of health and mental health launched a new initiative called Facing Suicide VT, timed to National Suicide Prevention Month. The initiative uses real stories from Vermonters to teach people about warning signs, dispel common myths and provide resources so people can get needed help.

Our guest is:



Nick Nichols, suicide prevention program coordinator at the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.