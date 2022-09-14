© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

'Facing Suicide VT' campaign highlights real Vermonters' stories of struggle

Published September 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
Close-up of man psychologist or psychiatrist sitting and holding hands palm of his woman patient for encouragement. PTSD Mental health concept,
Khanchit Khirisutchalual/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Vermont's departments of health and mental health launched a new statewide prevention effort, Facing Suicide VT, to raise awareness.

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Vermont, and state health officials want to change that.

Vermont's departments of health and mental health launched a new initiative called Facing Suicide VT, timed to National Suicide Prevention Month. The initiative uses real stories from Vermonters to teach people about warning signs, dispel common myths and provide resources so people can get needed help.

Our guest is:

  • Nick Nichols, suicide prevention program coordinator at the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Department of Health Department of Mental Health Health & Science Suicide Prevention
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
