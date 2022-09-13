© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Historic fraud led to Jay Peak’s auction. How will the resort's sale impact Vermont?

Published September 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
The green and blue leaf-shaped logo of ski resort Jay Peak atop a stone pile foundation sits in a field of green grass.
Wilson Ring
/
AP
After an historic fraud sent the Jay Peak resort into federal receivership in 2016, a Utah-based ski conglomerate has bid $76 million for it. This hour, we'll put that fraud into context and ask the resort's president about the sale.

Live call-in discussion: A Utah ski conglomerate has bid $76 million for the Northeast Kingdom ski resort Jay Peak. This hour, host Connor Cyrus speaks with a reporter about the historic fraud that put the ski resort into receivership and with its president about what the sale means for hundreds of employees.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
