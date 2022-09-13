Historic fraud led to Jay Peak’s auction. How will the resort's sale impact Vermont?

Live call-in discussion: A Utah ski conglomerate has bid $76 million for the Northeast Kingdom ski resort Jay Peak. This hour, host Connor Cyrus speaks with a reporter about the historic fraud that put the ski resort into receivership and with its president about what the sale means for hundreds of employees.

Liam Elder-Connors , a reporter at Vermont Public who's followed the EB-5 fraud for years

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

