Subscription recycling program aims to reclaim 'unrecyclable' items

As summer comes to a close, you may be doing some autumn cleaning. And like any time you’re tidying up, you may find yourself with a lot of things you want to get rid of. So, what happens with those things that you can’t recycle, but you don’t want to throw away? A new subscription recycling program launching soon in the Burlington area says it has a solution.

Host Connor Cyrus talks with Kathy Pazakis, executive vice president of commercial at TerraCycle, an international recycling company focused on hard-to-recycle waste. TerraCycle is partnering with Vermont waste hauler Casella on a new subscription program to recycle items that were previously not recyclable. They also talk about some things that remain hard to recycle. And they discuss how "wish cycling"—when a person puts something in the recycle bin even though it doesn't meet recycling requirements—contaminates recyclables and can end up being more costly to recycling companies.

Broadcast at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.