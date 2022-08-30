© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Subscription recycling program aims to reclaim 'unrecyclable' items

Published August 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
Casella is partnering with international recycling company TerraCycle to offer Vermonters an option for recycling items that were previously not recyclable.

As summer comes to a close, you may be doing some autumn cleaning. And like any time you’re tidying up, you may find yourself with a lot of things you want to get rid of. So, what happens with those things that you can’t recycle, but you don’t want to throw away? A new subscription recycling program launching soon in the Burlington area says it has a solution.

Host Connor Cyrus talks with Kathy Pazakis, executive vice president of commercial at TerraCycle, an international recycling company focused on hard-to-recycle waste. TerraCycle is partnering with Vermont waste hauler Casella on a new subscription program to recycle items that were previously not recyclable. They also talk about some things that remain hard to recycle. And they discuss how "wish cycling"—when a person puts something in the recycle bin even though it doesn't meet recycling requirements—contaminates recyclables and can end up being more costly to recycling companies.

Broadcast at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism's ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
