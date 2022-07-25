© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Public: We answer your questions about our new name

Published July 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
VermontPublic_Logo_FullColor_DarkType.png
This hour, host Connor Cyrus and CEO Scott Finn discuss the thinking behind the rebranding.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS, which formally merged last year, announced in June that the combined entity would now be known as Vermont Public. Like all change, the new name has garnered mixed reviews and a lot of questions.

Vermont Public CEO Scott Finn has explained that the new name is inclusive of TV, radio and digital platforms, while also encompassing the organization's goal of reaching a broader and more diverse audience. This hour, host Connor Cyrus will sit down with Finn to learn more about the thinking behind the new name, as well as his thoughts on the future of Vermont Public.

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
