Vermont Public: We answer your questions about our new name

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS, which formally merged last year, announced in June that the combined entity would now be known as Vermont Public. Like all change, the new name has garnered mixed reviews and a lot of questions.

Vermont Public CEO Scott Finn has explained that the new name is inclusive of TV, radio and digital platforms, while also encompassing the organization's goal of reaching a broader and more diverse audience. This hour, host Connor Cyrus will sit down with Finn to learn more about the thinking behind the new name, as well as his thoughts on the future of Vermont Public.

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.