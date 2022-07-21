© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

It costs HOW much?! Managing your money in the inflation economy

Published July 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT
A cartoon image of a green balloon rising in the air with a price tag attached, indicating the economic phenomenon known as inflation.
Nuthawut Somsuk
/
iStock
The US saw 9.1% inflation in June, a 40-year high. This hour, we're talking about budgets, personal finance and money management amid record inflation.

Live call-in discussion: A trip to the gas pump or the grocery store tells you all you need to know: prices for everything from fuel to food are soaring. Federal labor officials say inflation hit a 40-year high in June, reaching 9.1%. This hour, we're talking to personal finance experts about managing your money and balancing your budget amid high inflation.

Our guests are:

  • Liz Scharf, an AFCPE -accredited financial counselor and Director of Community Economic Development at Capstone Community Action, a non-profit in Washington, Orange, and Lamoille Counties working to help people gain stability and financial independence
  • Erik Schultz, a financial and energy coach for Northeast Kingdom Community Action who's helping people connect to carbon-conscious money management through the new Green Savings Smart program

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition The Vermont EconomyEconomicsWorkplaceVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith