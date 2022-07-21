It costs HOW much?! Managing your money in the inflation economy

Live call-in discussion: A trip to the gas pump or the grocery store tells you all you need to know: prices for everything from fuel to food are soaring. Federal labor officials say inflation hit a 40-year high in June, reaching 9.1%. This hour, we're talking to personal finance experts about managing your money and balancing your budget amid high inflation.

Liz Scharf, an AFCPE -accredited financial counselor and Director of Community Economic Development at Capstone Community Action, a non-profit in Washington, Orange, and Lamoille Counties working to help people gain stability and financial independence

Erik Schultz, a financial and energy coach for Northeast Kingdom Community Action who's helping people connect to carbon-conscious money management through the new Green Savings Smart program

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, July 22, 2022.

